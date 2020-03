This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 - also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 - isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in South Africa has increased to 17 after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were four new cases on Thursday.

The cases were identified in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State."At this stage, all patients are in self-quarantine and have mild to moderate symptoms. They are also on symptomatic treatment," Mkhize said.

Source: News24