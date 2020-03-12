Sudan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Praises Development of Sudanese-German Relations

Khartoum — The State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr.Omer Gamr- Eddin, commended Monday, the positive developments in bilateral relations between Sudan and Germany after the success of the glorious December revolution, and the exchange of high-level visits between officials of the two countries, which culminated by the German President's visit to Sudan.

He noted during his reception, Monday, at his office Ms. Mary Lina Mai, the Chief Policy Maker in the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany, he said that Sudan looks forward to a prominent positive German role during the next stage of its leadership to the European Union and its membership in the United Nations Security Council.

The State Minister expressed hope that the efforts of the member states of the Sudan Friends group, including Germany, would be successful in removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism in order to create the appropriate atmosphere to attract foreign investment and support for the Sudan's economy.

He affirmed the transitional government welcome for the recent decision of the German parliament to resume development aid, and readiness of all the Sudanese government institutions to work with the German government to set up the development plans and programs adopted by the transitional government for implementation.

The meeting has discussed aspects of cooperation between Sudan and Germany in various development fields, especially in the areas of energy generation, agriculture, trade, education and vocational training.

On her part, Ms. May praised the positive atmosphere in the relations between the two countries, especially after the German President's visit to Sudan, expressing her country's desire to support Sudan during the transitional period, and support the establishment of stability and development.