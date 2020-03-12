Sudan: Proposal to Increase Minimum Wage Approved

11 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The transitional cabinet issued Monday, a decision approving the report of the national work team for the treatment of the wage structure and salaries of workers in the country for the year 2020.

The proposal has approved the increase the minimum wage to the value of (3000) SD, to be implemented in two consecutive phases during eight months starting from April 2020.

The decision directed for set up the required regulations to achieve the desired effect, in addition to reviewing the minimum wage annually through studies showing measurement of the effect of the annual increase on improving people's pensions and reducing inflation.

