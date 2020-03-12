Sudan: Mohammed Bin Zayed Assured On Hamdouk's Health

Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has received, Monday, a phone call from his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through which he got assured on the health and safety of Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk after the evil assassination attempt against him.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability