Rwanda: Bugesera Fight Back to Sink Police, Mukura Hold As Kigali

Bugesera have moved into eighth position in the Rwanda Premier League following their stunning comeback win over Police at Bugesera Stadium on Wednesday.

Djuma Masudi's side now have 30 points from 23 matches, tally with seventh-placed Sunrise.

Having gone down just after 11 minutes, Bugesera kept the fight on for an equaliser and their efforts were rewarded in the 34th minute when Joe Bizimana scored with a thunderbolt from outside the box.

Police striker Isaie Songa had opened the scoring with a magnificent finish after receiving the ball from Obed Harerimana.

After recess, Bugesera noticeably were the better side as they dominated ball possession and missed a number of chances before Burundi international Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein netted from the spot to fire the hosts ahead at the hour mark.

But, the Bugesera District-sponsored outfit were not done yet.

Djihad Rucogoza wrapped it up with a late goal, inflicting a second defeat to Police within 72 hours following their 2-0 loss to AS Kigali on Sunday.

Mukura hold AS Kigali

In the meantime, archrivals Mukura and AS Kigali played out a 2-all draw at Kigali Stadium, with both sides maintaining their fourth and sixth position, respectively.

Alex Orotomal put the hosts ahead four minutes later in a game that started with an aggressive pace on both sides. Four minutes late, the lead was cancelled from the spot by former AS Kigali midfielder Evode Ntwali. The first period ended all square 1-1.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Again, AS Kigali grabbed a second lead, through Abdallah Masudi in the 65th minute, but Patrick Umwungeri salvaged a draw for hard-fighting Mukura at stoppage time.

Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali finished the game with one man down after Nova Bayama was sent off with a second booking with 18 minutes to time.

In another match, Etincelles and AS Muhanga played to a goalless draw at Umuganda Stadium.

Runaway leaders APR, who beat SC Kiyovu 1-0 on Tuesday, top the table with 57 points, seven ahead of reigning champions Rayon Sports. Police remain third with 43 points, while Mukura, at 38, complete top four.

Gicumbi are bottom with 15 points.

Wednesday

Bugesera 3-1 Police

AS Kigali 2-2 Mukura

Etincelles 0-0 Muhanga