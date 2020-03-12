Cameroon: Hotel Owners Prepare for CHAN

They held a meeting last week to explore means of making optimum profit from the hosting of the competition.

Hotel owners in Cameroon united under the banner of the Hotel industries and Tourism Employers Federation met on Thursday March 5 at the Lewat hotel in Douala to explore means of making optimum profit from Cameroon's hosting of the African Nations championship, CHAN and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the president of the association, Chantal Lewat said there is a relationship between sports events and commerce. Reason why they had to meet to find out what marketing strategies should be placed collectively, how to coordinate and structure the contribution of everyone and what participative approach to harmonize the value chain. The meeting which also involved tourists' guides and transporters witnessed the participation of a Chinese firm, Alibaba involved in online sales, which presented a website that could give the hotel infrastructure and tourist potential of Cameroon visibility to over 1.3 billion Chinese with 350 million views a day. The website also offers facilities for payment which could boost the number of Chinese tourists to Cameroon and exchanges between China and Cameroon. The General Manager of Noubou hotel said they are upgrading their hotel facilities as well as the quality of service. At the same time they are reducing the prices of the rooms all in an effort to entice customers during the tournaments. "We are putting emphasis on the quality of reception because when a client is well received, he or she will go and come again or take the news to friends," he said. According to the president of the hotel owners association, the meeting will be followed by an international trade fair on sustainable tourism christened, "Megatour 2020".