Cameroon: All-Female Provisional Bureau

The provisional bureau at the start of the 10th legislative period of the National Assembly is headed by the eldest member of the House, Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede.

The eldest Member of the National Assembly following the legislative election of February 9, 2020 is Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede. She announced this at the opening plenary sitting of the ordinary statutory session of the House on March 10, 2020. Speaking from the rostrum of the National Assembly House Chamber, she said that after the verification of their files, it emerged that she is the eldest member of the 167 MPs elect for now pending the by- elections in the 11 constituencies in the North West and South West Regions during which the remaining 13 Members of the House for the 10th legislative period will be elected. Hon. Koa Mfegue Laurentine said she will be assisted in the provisional bureau by the youngest members elect of the House who are Nafiassatou Alim and Dague Aisha Blanche Jacqueline. Hon. Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede who will head the provisional bureau of the National Assembly until the election of the permanent bureau of the 2020 legislative year is not new in the House. She was re-elected for the second term of office as Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Member of the National Assembly for the Mefou et Afamba constituency in the Centre Region. Information from the Legislative Affairs Department of the National Assembly indicates that Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede was born in 1945 and she is a teacher by profession. She is also said to be a onetime Mayor of the Soa Council. As for the youngest Members of the National Assembly, after the study of their files, there is Nafiassatou Alim, the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), MP-elect for the Mayo-Louti constiuency in the North Region. Information indicates that she is coming to the National Assembly for the first time and was born in 1991. The second youngest MP elect of the House is Dague Aicha Blanche Jacqueline. She was born in 1991 and is coming to the National Assembly for the first as an MP of the Movement for the Defence of the Republic (MDR) for the Mayo Kani South constituency in the Far North Region. If there is no change after the legislative by-election of March 22, 2020 in 11 constituencies, the members of the provisional bureau will remain the same until the end of the 10th legislative period.