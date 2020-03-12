Central Africa: Cameroon-COMIFAC Cooperation - Revised Headquarters Agreement Signed

The accord was signed on March 10, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations

An amended sub-regional headquarters agreement has been signed between the government of Cameroon and the Central African Forests Commission (COMIFAC). The revised agreement which gives Cameroon the right to continue hosting the headquarters of COMIFAC was signed on March 10, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations with External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella signing for Cameroon and the Executive Secretary of COMIFAC, Raymond Ndomba Ngoye for his institution. The revised headquarters accord which outlines the legal provisions on the functioning on COMIFAC in the sub region, it should be noted, had been initially signed, but under the name of the Conference of Ministers organisation. The change of name in 2005 to a Commission (COMIFAC) therefore warranted a revision of the accord taking into account every modification and evolution. Signing on behalf of Cameroon, Minister Mbella Mbella said government will continue supporting the activities of COMIFAC in the country and the sub region towards the conservation and sustainable management of forest ecosystems. "The government of Cameroon engages in providing the needed support to COMIFAC for the protection of our forest and its resources," he stated, highlighting the confidence the government attaches to COMIFAC and its activities. On his part, the Executive Secretary of COMIFAC, Raymond Ndomba Ngoye said the agreement will enable the organization exercise its duties legally in the Cameroonian territory while benefiting from the privileges and immunities accorded to international organisations. While appreciating the collaboration received from Cameroonian authorities, Raymond Ndomba Ngoye said Cameroon is the only country in the region without arrears in contributions at the institution. COMIFAC, it should be noted, is responsible for guiding, harmonizing and monitoring forestry and environmental policies in Central Africa. The institution is in charge of the supervision and coordination of forestry-related actions and initiatives in the sub region especially as the sub region is host to the Congo Basin which is the world's second largest tropical forest.