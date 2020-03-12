Cameroon: Assessing Beijing - Women Brainstorm On Attaining Their Full Potentials

They don't want to be limited as a result of their sex.

Improving the living standard of women and making their voices heard was the core of a meeting organized by the Women for Change Cameroon (Wfac) recently in Douala. The meeting that came on the heels of the 64th session of the commission on the Status of women (CSW64) to take place in New York from the 9-20 of March, the meeting brought together over 100 gender equality rights activist including adolescence girls from across the central African region including Chad and Congo. The meeting also saw the presentations on the road map covered so far after 25 years of the Beijing conference. In addition, the women also brainstormed on how to enable women attain their full potentials. While appreciating the Cameroon government for steps taken towards upgrading the lives of women, they also challenged the government to do more as some of the decisions are in papers and implementation is still slow. They said women should be given the opportunity to tell their stories and partake in decision making process. According to the Executive Director of Women for Change Cameroon (Wfac), Madam Zoneziwoh Mbengue Wondie, it is the 3rd time they are organizing such a meeting to ensure that women bring their ideas together so that they will have one voice during the upcoming 64 session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York. She said it was necessary for the Cameroon government to do more in taking more steps in eradication of some of those cultural, societal and traditional roles ascribed to women which make them not to attain their full potentials. In her words "we want to see Cameroon as a reference in positive gender transformative norms and advancing gender equality. We want Cameroon to advance the growth of women's right, not just putting them in positions but making their voices heard wherever they find themselves."