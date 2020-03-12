Cameroon: Defence and Security - Military Officers Complete Refresher Course

11 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Major General Philippe Mpay presided at their end of training ceremony over the weekend at the Defence Forces Specialists Training Centre.

Over 180 officers of the armed forces completed their training on defence aptitude and accountability at the Defence Forces Specialists Training Centre (DFSTC) in Yaounde on March 6, 2020. The end-of-course graduation ceremony was presided at by the Commander of the Defence Schools and Training Centres, Major General Philippe Mpay. The officers who underwent a five-month course, the Dean of Studies of DFSTC, Captain Eyah Elume Lewis said, were trained on accountability and security stock management. He noted a total of 186 officers were admitted into four different courses for the internship programme with three of the officers unfortunately not scoring a pass grade after final evaluation. The refresher courses centered on security specialty, aptitude and accountability, and are according to grading in military trained abbreviated as BS2, BS1, CAT2 and CAT1. Bouba Oureissa emerged best student in the BS2 course with an average of 15.54 on 20 while Ndoum Franck Luca of the Air-force working at the Douala Air Force Base 201 was first at the BS1 course with an average of 15.22 on 20. Daniel Etoubi Mbondji was best student for the CAT1 refresher course. The President of the graduating interns expressed satisfaction on the training offered and declared their readiness to continue serving the nation as security defenders. "We express gratitude to hierarchy for the wonderful training, medical attention provided and improving our learning and working environment," he stated while equally citing certain aspects which need to be improved upon in the training centre.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.