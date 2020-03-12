Cameroon: Defence and Security - Military Officers Complete Refresher Course

Major General Philippe Mpay presided at their end of training ceremony over the weekend at the Defence Forces Specialists Training Centre.

Over 180 officers of the armed forces completed their training on defence aptitude and accountability at the Defence Forces Specialists Training Centre (DFSTC) in Yaounde on March 6, 2020. The end-of-course graduation ceremony was presided at by the Commander of the Defence Schools and Training Centres, Major General Philippe Mpay. The officers who underwent a five-month course, the Dean of Studies of DFSTC, Captain Eyah Elume Lewis said, were trained on accountability and security stock management. He noted a total of 186 officers were admitted into four different courses for the internship programme with three of the officers unfortunately not scoring a pass grade after final evaluation. The refresher courses centered on security specialty, aptitude and accountability, and are according to grading in military trained abbreviated as BS2, BS1, CAT2 and CAT1. Bouba Oureissa emerged best student in the BS2 course with an average of 15.54 on 20 while Ndoum Franck Luca of the Air-force working at the Douala Air Force Base 201 was first at the BS1 course with an average of 15.22 on 20. Daniel Etoubi Mbondji was best student for the CAT1 refresher course. The President of the graduating interns expressed satisfaction on the training offered and declared their readiness to continue serving the nation as security defenders. "We express gratitude to hierarchy for the wonderful training, medical attention provided and improving our learning and working environment," he stated while equally citing certain aspects which need to be improved upon in the training centre.