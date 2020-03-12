Cameroon: Coronavirus - UN Closes Offices in New York

11 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Following the rapid spread of the virus and declaration of state of emergency in the state.

The UN has closed the doors of its offices in New York to visitors. The decision which was taken on Tuesday, March 10 comes a week after the United Nations Palace in Geneva closed its doors due to the coronavirus epidemic. According to an announcement that was made public to diplomats' yesterday evening, visitors will no longer be accepted into United Nations buildings in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. A building that welcomes thousands of visitors a day in normal times. The move comes after New York State declared a state of emergency. However, the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency, had declared the epidemic "a public safety emergency of international concern" as early as January 30. On Tuesday, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo during a news conference announced 16 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number in New York State to 106. During a meeting, the 193 member countries received an email a few hours before explaining that the UN is entering phase 1, in the preparatory phase, of its emergency plan. A business continuity plan had been created after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, providing for unit by unit what is put in place so that UN personnel can work remotely. Since Monday, the frequency of disinfection of the premises has doubled and staff returning from so-called "at risk" areas are asked to put themselves into voluntary quarantine. The 15 members of the Security Council were tested, for the first time this Monday evening, a telework device which should allow them to meet and obviously vote remotely in case of force majeure. The Council has never been prevented from coming together in its 75 years of existence. Since the outbreak of the virus, the United Nations has seen many of its programs and activities scaled down with the most recent being the organizing committee of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), a major UN conference scheduled to take place in March for several days, been cut down to a one-day meeting due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.