Cameroon: Official Languages Law - Bilingualism Commission On Explanation Campaign

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has targeted 12 activities intended to explain the law on Promotion of Official Languages.

On the instructions of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) has set out on a campaign to explain and ensure the implementation of Law No. 2019/019 of 24 December 2019 on the Promotion of Official Languages. The languages as enshrined in the Constitution are English and French with equal status and the law lays down the general legal framework for the promotion of the official languages. In respect of the instructions, the NCPBM has drawn up an explanation programme for 2020 that contains 12 key activities. Members and the Secretary General of the Commission, Dr Chi Asafor Cornelius first of all on February 27 and 28, 2020 acquainted themselves with the law in an appropriation seminar in Yaounde. Experts presented six topics during the seminar. The NCPBM within the framework of the campaign sets out to create awareness of the population on the law on the promotion of official languages, popularise the law in public institutions and enterprises, ministries, media, websites, meet with parliamentarians of English-expression, education and judicial stakeholders of English-expression, journalists of English-expression, as well as civil society actors. The Commission also plans to reproduce and distribute copies of the law as well as fliers. The campaign is therefore coming within the context of measures taken by the Head of State to promote bilingualism, multiculturalism, peace and living together of all Cameroonians. The law is one of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue convened by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya from September 30 to October 4, 2019 intended to solve the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions and other issues related to the socio-political and economic development of Cameroon. It takes into consideration recommendations of Major National Dialogue. NCPBM also launches the campaign within the framework of the start of the implementation of the Law of 24 December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities, one of whose focus is the granting of a special status to the North West and South West Regions. The stake of the campaign is the continuous manifestation of the determination of authorities through the NCPBM to give equal value of both official languages and also give room for aggrieved citizens to seek redress before a competent court. The law encourages dialogue and friendly measures.