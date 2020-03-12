Nigeria: Yobe Airport Ready Next Month, Says Buni

Damaturu — The Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai-Mala Buni has assured that the Yobe International Cargo Airport would be ready next month.

Buni said he has received assurances from the contractors that the project would be handed over to the state government by next month and would be commissioned for public use in May 2020.

The Governor made the announcement on Tuesday after an inspection to the site of the airport project, which is under construction.

The governor commended the contractors for the quality of work done and emphasised that timely completion and finishing were of paramount importance.