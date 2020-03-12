Nigeria: Yobe Airport Ready Next Month, Says Buni

12 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Damaturu — The Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai-Mala Buni has assured that the Yobe International Cargo Airport would be ready next month.

Buni said he has received assurances from the contractors that the project would be handed over to the state government by next month and would be commissioned for public use in May 2020.

The Governor made the announcement on Tuesday after an inspection to the site of the airport project, which is under construction.

The governor commended the contractors for the quality of work done and emphasised that timely completion and finishing were of paramount importance.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.