Sudan: El Gedaref Rally to Support Sudan Govt

11 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref — Activists in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref organised a rally on Tuesday afternoon. The protestors want to protect the revolution and show they support the civilian transitional government.

The demonstrators reacted to the failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok the day before.

The rally, in which members of the resistance committees from various localities participated, started at the Grand Market in El Gedaref town and went to the state government's offices.

The demonstrators chanted slogans and held banners demanding the speedy arrest of those involved in the assassination attempt.

The protestors later joined the Decent Living Rally, organised by civil servants of the El Gedaref Ministry of Finance, who demand the dismissal of employees affiliated with the regime of ousted President Al Bashir from the Ministry.

