Gambia: Govt Determined to Strengthen Surveillances On Coronavirus

The Gambia government says it is determined to strengthen surveillances over covid-19 disease.

On Monday, following long hours of cabinet meeting at State House, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the minister of Health confirmed there is no case of coronavirus in the country. "However, we know that there are confirmed cases across the border in Senegal and even well before Senegal confirmed any case, The Gambia has been working together collectively to enhance its preparedness level regarding coronavirus outbreak."

According to him, the country's preparedness is ongoing, noting that they do things as they have been identified.

"The country's preparedness is an ongoing process because we do things that have been identified. We as a country are very effective in trying to first prevent the entry of the disease into the country and also very vigilant on our border entries," he said.

"When a patient's temperature is beyond the normal value, that person is put aside and we make further follow up and investigate regarding the infection of the disease."

If a person is suspicious, various tests are done to prove and confirm the infection. If it happens that the person gets coronavirus, then the clinical management will take place," he said.

For his part, Mambureh Njie, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, revealed that as at now the coronavirus outbreak is not affecting the country's economy as The Gambia is yet to confirm any case of the virus.