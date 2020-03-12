Gambia: Govt Determined to Strengthen Surveillances On Coronavirus

11 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang MS Camara

The Gambia government says it is determined to strengthen surveillances over covid-19 disease.

On Monday, following long hours of cabinet meeting at State House, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the minister of Health confirmed there is no case of coronavirus in the country. "However, we know that there are confirmed cases across the border in Senegal and even well before Senegal confirmed any case, The Gambia has been working together collectively to enhance its preparedness level regarding coronavirus outbreak."

According to him, the country's preparedness is ongoing, noting that they do things as they have been identified.

"The country's preparedness is an ongoing process because we do things that have been identified. We as a country are very effective in trying to first prevent the entry of the disease into the country and also very vigilant on our border entries," he said.

"When a patient's temperature is beyond the normal value, that person is put aside and we make further follow up and investigate regarding the infection of the disease."

If a person is suspicious, various tests are done to prove and confirm the infection. If it happens that the person gets coronavirus, then the clinical management will take place," he said.

For his part, Mambureh Njie, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, revealed that as at now the coronavirus outbreak is not affecting the country's economy as The Gambia is yet to confirm any case of the virus.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.