Gambia: Members of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Group Reject Blockade of the Caribbean Island.

Banjul, March 10.- Members of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Group today rejected the blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation for almost 60 years, while highlighting the solidarity spirit of the Cubans.

Gambian lawmakers said that Washington's policy is illegal and unfair, in an official meeting at the headquarters of the National Assembly here with the Ambassador of the Greater Antilles in this state of West Africa, Rubén G. Abelenda.

Hon. Sidia S. Jatta said that if Cuba were not blocked, it could help African countries more, with which historically it has always been very supportive, as with many others in different regions of the world.

He added that the government and people of the Caribbean Island are an example of collaboration because they practice it selflessly.

For his part, the young deputy Hon. Alhagie Drammeh thanked the humanitarian work carried out by the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) currently working in the Gambia, healing and saving lives of his countrymen, he said.

Similar statements were made by the head of the Health Commission of the National Assembly, Hon. Ousman Sillah, an active member of the Gambia-Cuba Legislative Friendship Group, and who chaired the meeting with Ambassador Abelenda, in which the head of the BMC also participated Anaris Martha Hate.

The meeting, focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary, cooperation, and bilateral Diplomatic ties, was also present the Americas Director of the Gambia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abubacar Jah, who referred to the very positive current state of the links between the two nations.