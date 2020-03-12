Gambia: Independence Stadium Suspected Theft Case Lands in Court

Babucarr Jammeh was recently arraigned before Magistrate Mam Samba of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for being in possession of suspected stolen properties.

It was alleged that on 13 February, 2020, at the Independence Stadium at Bakau, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, he had in his possession one small wallet containing two mobile phones mark Sicco and Nokia, one speaker, an identity card, a voter's card, two pairs of trousers, a singlet and an underwear, suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Prosecutors also alleged that the accused was found armed with three knives in public in a manner causing threat to the public.

Sergeant 3377 Kebbeh, the prosecuting officer, presented before the court one of his witnesses, First Class Lamin Njie. The witness testified that on the 13 February, 2020, he went for coverage at the Independence Stadium when there was inter-house sport. He told the court that a young man jumped from one of the pavilions to the field. He revealed that he was stopped and questioned, adding that the man told him that the accused, Babucarr Jammeh, wanted to steal from him.

He further narrated that the accused then also jumped from the pavilion to the field and he apprehended him. He stated that the accused had a black bag which he searched and found two pairs of trousers, an identity card, voter's card, two mobile phones, two knives and underwear.

The said items were shown to him and he identified them. They were subsequently tendered by the prosecutor. The presiding magistrate admitted them in evidence.

Mr. Njie added that the accused was then handcuffed and taken to Bakau New Town Police Post. He testified that on their way to the police post, some boys stood in front of them and said the accused is their friend. He noted that one of the boys threw a stone at one of the police officers.

He again told the court that on arrival at the police post, he wrote down his statement.

At the end of his testimony, the accused was asked whether he had questions to ask the witness to test his credibility but he answered in the negative.

Hearing continues on 16 March, 2020, for more witnesses to testify.