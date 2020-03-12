Gambia: China Donates 2 Vehicles, Medical Equipment Worth D10 Million

The People's Republic of China has on Tuesday donated two vehicles, medicines and medical equipment worth over D10 million to the Ministry of Health for its preparedness efforts on coronavirus.

The donation ceremony took place at the Central Medical Store in Kotu.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador, H.E. Ma Jianchun said with what is happening globally on coronavirus, China has deemed it necessary to assist The Gambia to its preparedness efforts on coronavirus. He added that this donation is given partly to show the Chinese existing relationship with The Gambia

He added that these materials will truly assist The Gambia in improving the public health capacity, provide health care to more people and also bring more security assurance in today's global health problem.

"Since the beginning of COVID 19 outbreak, the Chinese government puts the people's health a priority and adopted most comprehensive and strict and control measures. Many of these measures go far beyond WHO international health regulation in 2005," he said.

Ambassador Ma further said that the People's Republic of China in partnership with The Gambia government and the Ministry of Health will work collectively to strengthen the country's health care system.

For his part, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, minister of Health expressed delights over the support given by the Chinese government.

He added that this is another important step from the Chinese government as they intend to support the Gambia in its surveillance effort on coronavirus outbreak.

"China has been very instrumental to The Gambia's quality health delivery system. China has helped the Gambia immensely especially in its socio-economic development," he said.

According to him, Chinese government has always been very supportive to The Gambian hospitals. He went on to assure the Chinese government through its ambassador that the donated materials will be put in good use.

Modou Lamin Jaiteh, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, said that the handing over was an very important milestone from the People's Republic of China, noting that this two vehicles and medical equipment will go a long way in enhancing quality health care delivery in the country.

He added that this donation cannot come at a better time than this as The Gambia is fighting to prevent the country from coronavirus.

Hon. Ousman Sillah, the chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health also expressed delight over the gesture. According to him, this is one of the many interventions from the Chinese government to the government of The Gambia.

"The partnership between China and The Gambia is been long and it is still going from strength to strength," he said.