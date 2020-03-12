Gambia: Elite United and BK Milan Avid to Stay in 1st Division

11 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Elite United and BK Milan are keen to stay in the country's top flight league for another season despite their woeful performance in the league campaign.

The Banjul and Bakau based-clubs are sitting second place from bottom and bottom-place in the league standings with 8 points each after thirteen league outings.

Both sides will use the first round break to strengthen their weakness ahead of the second round clashes to win their matches to remain in the country's premier tier for another season.

Meanwhile, Elite United gained promotion to the first division league last season while BK Milan gained promotion to the top flight league season before last.

