Gambia: Women League One, Two Rescheduled Matches Set for Weekend

The 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one and two rescheduled matches are slated for this weekend with interesting and exciting fixtures.

As part of the rescheduled matches, City Girls will take on Gambia Armed Forces at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4:30pm on Friday 13 March, while Abuko United will entertain City Girls at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda at 4:30pm on the same day.

On Saturday 14 March, Immigration will battle it out with Brikama United at FIFA Goal project in Yundum at 4:30pm while Red Scorpion will square-off with Interior on Sunday at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the second tie on Friday 13 March 2020 Raptin will wrestle with Prison at the FIFA Goal project at 4:30pm while Harts will welcome Jeshwang United at Soma Mini Staduim on the same day.