Gambia: Ghanaian Community Celebrates Country's Independence in Gambia

11 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

Ghanaian community in The Gambia has celebrated Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary on Friday with a colourful march past and thanksgiving celebration on Sunday under the theme: Celebrating Peace and Unity.

Chairman of the Ghanaian community in The Gambia, George Keleku, called on all Ghanaians to come out and support the initiatives of the executive committee, saying they only exist because of the Ghanaians in The Gambia.

Bishop Eddie Botwe, shepherd of the Light House Chapel Church of Bakau, highlighted that Ghanaians should be wise wherever they find themselves and not to follow people who tend to divide others through politics and culture.

"God has put those leaders there so we should give them the honour and respect they deserve and support them. Voting them in and out of office is the most peaceful way rather than holding protests and vandalising personal and public properties."

Rev C.H Donkor of the Glory Baptist Church also issued prayers as part of the celebration and the host nation for peace and development.

