Gambia/Gabon: EMC Discloses Ticket Price for Gambia, Gabon AFCON Affray

11 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Events Management Committee members and Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kabba Bajo

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Events Management Committee (EMC) has disclosed ticket prices for Gambia's 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers at home to Gabon later this month.

The Scorpions will host The Panthers in the second-leg fixture of the continent's bi-annual biggest fray qualifiers on March 30, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau after the first-leg tie on March 26 in Libreville.

According to Events Management Committee (EMC), VIP tickets are pegged at D1, 000, covered pavilion D300 and uncovered pavilion D150.

The Events Management Committee (EMC) is calling on all football admirers in the country to come out in their large numbers to cheer the Scorpions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.