Gambia/Gabon: EMC Discloses Ticket Price for Gambia, Gabon AFCON Affray

Events Management Committee members and Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kabba Bajo

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Events Management Committee (EMC) has disclosed ticket prices for Gambia's 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers at home to Gabon later this month.

The Scorpions will host The Panthers in the second-leg fixture of the continent's bi-annual biggest fray qualifiers on March 30, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau after the first-leg tie on March 26 in Libreville.

According to Events Management Committee (EMC), VIP tickets are pegged at D1, 000, covered pavilion D300 and uncovered pavilion D150.

The Events Management Committee (EMC) is calling on all football admirers in the country to come out in their large numbers to cheer the Scorpions.