Gambia: On Recent Kantora Shooting!

Peace is of paramount importance to any country's prosperity and that whatever one wants to achieve, can only be achieved if peace prevails. Therefore, it is time to take advantage of the prevailing peace between the two nations to boost and advance the livelihoods of respective citizens.

It is being reported in yesterday's edition of The Point that one Sulayman Trawally, a native of Garawol Kuta village of the Kantora District, URR, was reportedly shot in the hand by the Senegalese gendarmerie. The incident happened in the night on Saturday 8 March. The news is not only disturbing but worrying looking at the relations between the two countries.

The Gambia and Senegal are two countries of the same people and we should not allow trivial issues to separate us. Every Gambian has a family who is from or lives in the other side of the border and vice versa, therefore, hurting one person would tantamount to hurting ourselves. And we do not expect any rational thinking being should hurt oneself.

The incident in the first place is a gross violation of human rights more so, on the Gambian soil, where the incident took place. What is more annoying is the fact that invading a sovereign territory without the knowledge of concerned authorities tantamount to gross violations of the international treaties and human rights.

Suffice it to state that the relationship between the two nations took a plunge and reached its lowest ebb during the 22 brutal dictatorship of former President Yahya Jammeh. This is manifested by his frequent trading of insults directed at the highest levels of Senegalese leadership, who Jammeh always accused of harbouring Gambian dissidents plotting to unseat him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now that we are in a democratic dispensation, certainly relations between the two nations should improve for the better with particular emphasis on observing great respect for each other's citizens.

Now that the 2020 Presidential Council meeting between The Gambia and Senegal is just here, we are of the view that Barrow would raise the issue during the said meeting.

We also believe that the two leaders would talk on a range of issues geared toward maintaining peace and harmony between the people of the two countries.

Our Senegalese security forces should have in mind that our unique cultures, languages and inter-marriages among others speak volume of the fact that the people of these two countries are one. We should be proud of our relations, but should be based on mutual trust and respect for each other's rights.

"Every breath we take, every step we make, can be filled with peace, joy and serenity."