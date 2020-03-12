Somalia: U.S. Airstrikes Kill Al-Shabaab Members

11 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US Africa Command (Africom) on Tuesday conducted an airstrike in coordination with the Somali troops that killed five Al-Shabaab fighters in Janale, southern Somalia, a day after another US airstrike killed four other militants in the same region.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Janaale, Somalia on March 10," Africom said in a statement.

"The command's initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed five terrorists," the statement added.

Africom, however, said they were investigating reports that the latest airstrike killed civilians.

"While we currently assess that the airstrike injured no civilians, we are aware of social media reports alleging civilian casualties resulting from this airstrike," Africom said.

The US has ramped up airstrikes against Al-Shabaab, carrying out 26 strikes against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants since the year started.

