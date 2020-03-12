Sudan: Darfur Girl Gang-Raped and Shot

11 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kalamakeri — Five armed men on horses and two on motorcycles gang-raped and shot a 17-year-old displaced girl one kilometre east of Turr, in the area of Kalamakeri, Central Darfur, on Monday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Adam Hawkar reported that the girl was badly wounded and transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital.

Hawkar added that people living in Turr and Nierteti complain about the escalation of attacks by militiamen, which are affiliated to the former regime, since the beginning of March.

"Militiamen in these areas frequently attack residents and displaced living in the camps who go out to collect firewood and straw," he said.

He appealed to the governor of Central Darfur and the Forces of Freedom and Change in the state "to take urgent action to restore security and put an end to the militia attacks on the people of rural Turr and Nierteti".

Nyala

In Nyala, capital of South Darfur, a policeman was killed by gunmen on Monday evening.

The director of the South Darfur prisons, Brig Salaheldin Abdallah, reported that a corporal of the prison police was driving a rickshaw on Monday evening to supplement his remuneration.

Two men asked him to drive them to El Sad El Aali district in the city centre. When they entered a side road in the district, the men tried to take his rickshaw at gunpoint. When he refused to allow that to happen, one of them shot him, and the other stabbed him with a knife. They then took the rickshaw and fled.

