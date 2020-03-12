South Africa: Khune Back As Ntseki Names Bafana Squad for Afcon Qualifiers

12 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Head coach Molefi Ntseki on Thursday named a 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe .

Bafana Bafana will play two double-header fixtures against the islanders at the FNB Stadium on 27 March before a return leg on 31 March.

Ntseki's side lie second behind leaders Ghana (6) in Group C with three points after two matches and will be aiming to boost their qualification hopes with two wins against their upcoming opponents.

Bafana will be without Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thami Mkhize, Thato Mokeke and Thapelo Morena who have all been ruled out through injury.

Ntseki has made nine changes to the squad that faced Ghana and Sudan in the last qualifiers in November last year.

"Sao Tome on paper looks like an easy game," Ntseki said. "But my experience has taught me not to look down on anyone.

"I think back of what happened with Seychelles. We need to be careful, we don't want players to be complacent. We need the right attitude.

"It's important to get maximum points in these matches, so we can be in a good position against Ghana and Sudan. Our players need to know all games are important."

Itumeleng Khune also makes his return to the squad after a period out through injury with Gladwin Shitolo and Reeve Frosler the only new caps.

"We were at Chiefs and saw him in intense training and were very happy with what we saw. Even though we had already selected him before we went to Chiefs' training," Ntseki added.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders

Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler (Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'fiso Hlanti (Wits), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards).

Midfielders

Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Downs), George Maluleke, Lebogang Manyama (Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira).

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United).

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

Source: Sport24

