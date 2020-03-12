Ghana: Allies Adebayor Named NASCO Player of February

11 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Inter Allies attacker, Victorien Adje Adebayor, has been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February.

The winger became the league's leading scorer (11 goals) with an incredible streak of seven goals in five matches during this period. These goals included a brace each in two consecutive away matches at Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He also contributed two assists while winning the NASCO man-of-the-match awards thrice.

Victorien Adebayor beat off competition from Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Sulley Ibrahim (Great Olympics), Caleb Amankwah (Aduana Stars) and Salifu Ibrahim (Eleven Wonders).

In what turned out to be a double celebration for Inter Allies, their trainer, Henrik Lehm, has also been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February.

Lehm led the 'Eleven Is To One' to chalk up three victories, a draw and defeat each during the period, including major wins on the road over Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He beat competition from coaches Yaw Acheampong (Elmina Sharks), Edward Odoom (Hearts of Oak), Ignatius Osei Fosu (Eleven Wonders) and Dr Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC).

Henrik Lehm joins Berekum Chelsea's Joseph Asare Bediako as the coaches to win this monthly award so far this season.

