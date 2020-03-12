Ghana: Referee Samena to Handle Oly, Hearts Derby

The match officials appointed for Week 14 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) have been confirmed as Referee Frederick Samena has been picked to be in the centre in the Accra derby between Great Olympics and rival side Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.

In the other games, Referee Patrick Okyere will handle the AshantiGold vs Bechem United tie at the Len Clay Sports stadium; while Referee Eric Owusu Prempeh is in charge of the Berekum Chelsea vs Legon Cities match at the Golden City Park with Referee Christopher Asante taking control of the Dreams FC vs Karela United game at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

For the Ebusua Dwarfs vs King Faisal match at Cape Coast, Referee Bashiru Dauda will be in charge of affairs as Referee Maxwell Hanson handles the Medeama vs Eleven Wonders game at the Akoon Park.

Referee Bernard Domfeh has been chosen to handle the WAFA vs Aduana Stars tie at Sogakope, while Referee Eric Sefa Antwi will be in the middle when Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies battle tomorrow at the Carl Reindorf Park as Referee Mahama Ewuntonmah handles the Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.