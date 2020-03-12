Ghana: Referee Samena to Handle Oly, Hearts Derby

11 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The match officials appointed for Week 14 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) have been confirmed as Referee Frederick Samena has been picked to be in the centre in the Accra derby between Great Olympics and rival side Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.

In the other games, Referee Patrick Okyere will handle the AshantiGold vs Bechem United tie at the Len Clay Sports stadium; while Referee Eric Owusu Prempeh is in charge of the Berekum Chelsea vs Legon Cities match at the Golden City Park with Referee Christopher Asante taking control of the Dreams FC vs Karela United game at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

For the Ebusua Dwarfs vs King Faisal match at Cape Coast, Referee Bashiru Dauda will be in charge of affairs as Referee Maxwell Hanson handles the Medeama vs Eleven Wonders game at the Akoon Park.

Referee Bernard Domfeh has been chosen to handle the WAFA vs Aduana Stars tie at Sogakope, while Referee Eric Sefa Antwi will be in the middle when Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies battle tomorrow at the Carl Reindorf Park as Referee Mahama Ewuntonmah handles the Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.