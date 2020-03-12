Ghana: Next NDC Govt Will Meet Expectations of Citizenry - Mahama

Bolgatanga — The former President and the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has stated that the nation is in urgent need of a government that listens and is prepared to serve the citizenry better.

"The country cannot continue to have a government that ignores the needs of the citizenry including their views and inputs but the NDC has captured into its manifesto policies and programmes which emanates from the citizenry which will be rolled out when endorsed in the next government," he assured.

The former president made the observation when he interacted with residents of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Monday as part of his Speak Out session tour.

Former President Mahama explained that it was not for nothing that the NDC instituted the Speak Out session by touring across the country to listen to the plight and concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian so as to infuse them into the party's manifesto, programmes and policies.

"It is my personal commitment, determination and dedication to everyone that the next NDC government will not let Ghanaians down but will put my years of experience and learning to work and use my renewed prowess and sense of purpose to serve the nation in the best of my ability without exception.

"I assure you when voted into power in the next elections, the NDC government will put in place prudent agriculture policies and programmes that will help improve all year farming in the five regions of the north and also address other challenges the citizenry have faced under the current government.

"I urge citizens to critically examine the economic and social difficulties under the current government and to vote for the NDC which has the mantra in addressing challenges," former President Mahama reiterated.