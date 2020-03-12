Ghana: 1st Lady Cuts Sod for Rehabilitation of Anafo Market

Cape Coast — The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday cut sod for work to begin on the re-development of the Anafo market in the Cape Coast metropolis of the Central region.

The Anafo market, one of the traditional markets in the metropolis has not witnessed any major renovation for decades resulted in it becoming dilapidated, congested and having difficult access routes.

The project is being financed by the Coastal Development Authority under government's flagship of supporting each constituency under the $1 million per constituency programme.

It also formed part of measures by government to upgrade certain infrastructure projects in the country.

The poor sanitation at the old market, had become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and the area also gets flooded after heavy downpours because of choked drains.

Work on the project to be completed within 12 months would be undertaken by Fine Job Company Limited.

When completed, a two-storey building would have 236 stores, stalls and halls for business activities, with part of the first floor having fish sellers and butchers.

The first and second floors would also have restaurants and other facilities.

In an address, the Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib explained that the re-development of the market was part of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme under the Coastal Development Authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He gave an assurance that the contractor had agreed to employ residents in the area during the construction period as part of the local content policy of government.

Mr. Shaib further said that, his outfit had procured 5,000 outboard motors to be distributed to fishermen, of which 1,300 of them was ready for distributing soon.

He also announced that the Authority had established a credit union to support fishermen, petty traders, taxi drivers and others and urged those who would benefit from the facility to ensure that they pay promptly.

The Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Ernest Arthur, commended the Authority for the various initiatives they were undertaking to supporting the assembly.

He mentioned the renovation of the Cape Coast Town Hall and the Jubilee Park as some of the projects the Authority had supported.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, who was the chairman for the event, commended the initiators of the project and appealed for the re-development of the Abura and other markets within the metropolis.

He urged residents not to disturb the contractors working on the project and urged them to channel any complaint to appropriate quarters.