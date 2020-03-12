Ghana: Ace Power Promotions to Unveil Boxers March 17

Ahead of the much-anticipated boxing extravaganza at the Volta region dubbed 'Thunder in the Volta,' on April 11, Ace Power Promotions will on Tuesday March 17, unveil boxers that would battle for glory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The occasion will also be used to officially sign boxers under the Ace Power Promotions syndicate and disclose activities ahead of the main event at Dzodze, on April 11.

Already confirmed, however, would be an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa title clash between Ghana's super welterweight contender, Dodzi Kemeh and Brazil's Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho.

Dodzi is defending his IBF continental crown against the experienced Brazilian, who comes into the bout with no defeat in 13 bouts with 11 knockouts to his credit.

The bout will headline 11 professional bouts that would be staged at Dzodze as part of efforts to make Volta Region one of the hubs for boxing in Ghana.

The 28-year-old Dodzi has not tasted defeat in his last five fights and would be hoping to keep his form intact with 24 wins out of 26 fights and 21 knockouts to his name.

Other fights on the night would include Holy Dorgbator coming against Emmanuel Otoo in the super bantamweight contest; Daniel Aduku and George Amuzu will slug it out in a middleweight clash, while Samson Sagbeezi and Sany Vidana Kugblie would face off in a super welterweight contest.

According to organisers, they look forward to an exciting encounter on the night while working towards organising more of such events in future.