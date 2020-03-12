South Africa: Did African Startups Raise U.S.$496 Million, U.S.$1 Billion or U.S.$2 Billion in 2019?

5 March 2020
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Jake Bright

Five years ago, it was hard to come by any numbers for annual VC investment in Africa. These days the challenge is choosing which number to follow.

That's the case for three venture funding studies for Africa that turned up varied results.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: TechCrunch

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.