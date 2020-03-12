Sudan: Government Cooperate With UNAMID to Maintain Security - Daqlo

Khartoum — The First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo affirmed the government's keenness to cooperate with UNAMID forces in order to achieve security and stability in Darfur.

During his meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday, with Mr. Jeremiah Mamaboulou, the Special Representative of the Joint United Nations and African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) discussed a number of issues of concern to UNAMID, including the situation on the ground, and its contribution to the restoration of security until the end of its mandate.

Mr. Jeremiah Mama Polo stated in a press statement that he had briefed the First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council on the situation in the areas not under government control, praising the cooperation and coordination of the government and the UNAMID to achieve stability and security in some areas that witnessed security unrest.

He said that the meeting was a good opportunity to review the development of peace negotiations between the government and the armed struggle movements in Juba, congratulating the First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Southern Mediation on the progress made in the negotiations in its various tracks.

He indicated the UNAMID's participation in the peace negotiations in Juba by providing assistance to the secretariat, transportation of the delegation of the refugees, displaced persons and woman, to the negotiations headquarters in Juba, and its readiness to contribute to the realization of the peace agreement on ground.