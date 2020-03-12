Sudan: Government Cooperate With UNAMID to Maintain Security - Daqlo

12 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo affirmed the government's keenness to cooperate with UNAMID forces in order to achieve security and stability in Darfur.

During his meeting at the Republican Palace Wednesday, with Mr. Jeremiah Mamaboulou, the Special Representative of the Joint United Nations and African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) discussed a number of issues of concern to UNAMID, including the situation on the ground, and its contribution to the restoration of security until the end of its mandate.

Mr. Jeremiah Mama Polo stated in a press statement that he had briefed the First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council on the situation in the areas not under government control, praising the cooperation and coordination of the government and the UNAMID to achieve stability and security in some areas that witnessed security unrest.

He said that the meeting was a good opportunity to review the development of peace negotiations between the government and the armed struggle movements in Juba, congratulating the First Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Southern Mediation on the progress made in the negotiations in its various tracks.

He indicated the UNAMID's participation in the peace negotiations in Juba by providing assistance to the secretariat, transportation of the delegation of the refugees, displaced persons and woman, to the negotiations headquarters in Juba, and its readiness to contribute to the realization of the peace agreement on ground.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.