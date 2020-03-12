Liberia: House Summons LWSC, City Corporations

11 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The House of Representatives has summoned the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, the Mayors of Monrovia, Brewerville and Paynesville to appear before full plenary next Tuesday, 17 March to explain why the major streets in central Monrovia are flooded with feces for the past two years.

The lawmakers' decision to summon the institutions followed a communication sent to plenary by Montserrado County District #7 Representative Solomon C. George.

According to Representative George, for the past two years the street of Monrovia has been flooded with feces from its controlled sewage system.

He explains that the marketers at Waterside Market have been working with the administration of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC)to bring an end to the daily flooding of the street in the market with feces from the sewage line of the LWSC, but nothing has been done.

The Montserrado county lawmaker complains that this situation can cause his people to get sick or lead to people to lose their lives.

Representative George continues that with all this going on, the Director General of the LWSC along with his team is sitting and doing nothing to bring this under control.

According to Representative George, some of the marketers are already suffering from sicknesses due to inhaling the stench from the pollution on the road.

