Liberia: EPA Boss Entangles in Scandal

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) executive director Nathaniel Blama fans off allegations that he is a signatory or managing partner in Planet Management Services, a private firm, thereby utilizing his office to solicit money for personal use, but the EPA denies.

Deputy executive director Randall Dougbayou says there is a defined criterion developed by the EPA for the issuance of accreditation to environmental consultant firms.

"This process is conducted every two (2) years during a training cycle of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Consultants and members of environmental Units of relevant line Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs) as required by the Environmental Protection Agency Act and Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia," Dougbayou explains.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, he says there is no such company or institutions involved in environmental-related matters termed as Planet Management Services, but rather Planet Resources Management Inc. whose qualification is based on legal, administrative, and scientific criteria outlined by law.

He notes that the EPA also has a unique record of all its environmental consultant firms and the level of professional work done by each institution across Liberia, so it is completely independent.

Dougbayou encourages the public to contact the umbrella organization Union of Certified Environmental Professional of Liberia (UCEL), headed by Mr. Dweah Siehwloh Borley for clarification on these matters.