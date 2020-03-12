Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Connects Remote Liberian Villages

Lonestar Cell MTN announced Wednesday that it has expanded its telecommunication services to over 53 rural villages in four counties namely, Bong, Nimba, Gbarpolu and Grand Capemount Counties.The Liberian mobile telecommunications giant said it is the demonstration of its commitment to providing full network coverage to all Liberians to connect them to the digital world.

"In line with this commitment, the company has been working with its partners to expand its network coverage to reach the most remote towns and villages across Liberia, the company stated in a release issued on Wednesday March 11."People in these locations, which were not previously covered by any networks, can now make calls, send text messages and even use the internetLonestar Cell MTN added.

It explained that the installation of these new sites means that customers no longer have to travel long distances to search for a signal to make a connection.The company added that the expansion is part of the significant investment Lonestar Cell MTN is making to improve the experience for its customers and deliver high-speed data and high-quality voice calls across Liberia.

Commenting on the new sites, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Executive Officer, UcheOfodile said, "We believe everyone deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life. Our continued network expansion is our way of ensuring that in the most remote parts of Liberia, people can now connect to their families and loved ones using the MTN network. We are Liberia's brightest network and our customers, who we consider our family, can always enjoy quality and affordable telecommunications services everywhere they go."

Ensuring that people across Liberia are connected to the world is just one of the ways Lonestar Cell MTN is working to be #good in Liberia.