Ghana: 2 in Trouble for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Two persons were on Monday arrested by the police at Pokuase junction in the Ga West Municipal Assembly for allegedly possessing a pistol illegally.

Ibrahim Mugtari, 29, and Stephen Waja, 37, were reported to be in the possession of exhibits such as a Smith Wesson pistol with serial number MCP 8623 loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, three BB cartridges, three mobile phones, GH¢2,982 cash and a used and unused Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Christopher Klomegah, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on March 9, at about 11:30am, whilst the police patrol was on duty at Amomoley junction, near Pokuase, they spotted the two suspects in a KIA Picanto taxi cab with registration number GE 5475-17 driven by Mugtari.

The commander said the police team stopped the vehicle and conducted a search on the occupants, and the exhibits were found on them.

He said further search in the car revealed a Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority ( DVLA) roadworthy certificate bearing a KIA Picanto with number GC 2024-19 and an insurance cover of the same vehicle, which the police strongly believe was stolen, and the number plate embossed could be faked.

Chief Superintendent Klomegah said the suspects would be arraigned after investigations into the case concludes.

He called on people who have fallen victim to robbery in the municipality to contact the command.