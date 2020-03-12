Ghana: NSA Grateful to Pres, Others

12 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA), has expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, for making the hosting of the 63rd Independence anniversary parade at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium possible.

A statement signed by the Ag. Head of Public Relations, Charles Obeng Amofah, quoted the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi also thanking other high profile personalities that graced the occasion, saying that, 'as host, we were greatly honoured by your presence."

Among the high profile personalities were the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Ashanti Regional Minister and Mr Simon Osei Mensah.

The NSA also congratulated its staff and volunteers from all walks of life that spent several days in the renovation works that preceded the Independence anniversary event.

According to the statement, major renovations works carried on the facility included the removal of the dilapidated tartan tracks, painting of the inner and outer fence walls and galvanized gates, cleaning of the spectators' seats, restoration of the elevator at the VVIP lounge, upgrading of the sewerage system among others. Prof. Twumasi commended the various security agencies that ensured the safety of life and property before, during and after the event and assured that the NSA would be ready to host any national or International event in all the stadia after the ongoing major renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Essipun Sports Stadium.

