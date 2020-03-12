Ghana: At Okaikwei North Indece Parade - Students Urged to Be Disciplined

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) has held its first Independence Day parade at Achimota Basic School Park since it was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in 2017.

The parade brought together 870 pupils drawn from both public and private junior high schools and a vocational institution within the municipality.

This year's Independence Day celebration was under the theme, 'Consolidating our gains'.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive, Nii Boye Laryea said since Ghana gained its independence, it had had difficulties and stumbled in the search to reach its potential gains and had never lost her position as an inspirational leading light on the continent.

"At 63, we know we have squandered many opportunities that, properly utitlised, would have brought to us the economic breakthrough to which we aspire," he stated.

Mr Laryea said Ghana's politics might not be the most edifying but the citizens cherished the right to freedom of expression and that this year was the 28th year of the Fourth Republic which was the longest, uninterrupted period of stable constitutional governance in the country's history.

He called on Ghanaians to be proud of the liberal democratic path the nation was treading and unite to make it work adding that "we could and should be able to bring our people out of poverty and into prosperity faster."

The Municipal Director of Education, Cynthia Aboni said the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) had gained considerable increase.

She said the sure way of providing the right environment for the quality education was the provision of good infrastructural facilities in all educational institutions.

The Municipal Director of Education said the facilities included adequate number of classrooms, textbooks, science laboratories, workshops, libraries, dormitories, potable water adding that the provision of these facilities was relevant to creating a conducive atmosphere for quality delivery at all levels.

She called on the pupils to be dedicated and disciplined in their studies in order to make good use of the investments made in them by their parents and the government.

Mrs Aboni also urged Ghanaians to work at establishing a happy and progressive nation and protect the country's natural resources.