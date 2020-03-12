Ghana: Invest Natural Resource Earnings in Educating Youth - Okyenhene

Kyebi — The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has called on the government to invest its earnings from natural resources in educating the future generation and improve the lives of the people.

He mentioned earnings from gas and mineral resources to educate the youth to enable the country to have knowledgeable citizens who would man the country in future and bring about the needed development.

"A great nation is not one which was seen to have a lot of natural resources, but one that is great in knowledge and hence the continuous unfolding of ideas and knowledge is a principal chorus that some countries have used to change and bring development into their country.It is, therefore, important that we continue to invest in our youth who are future leaders of this country," he said.

Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II made these statements when he held a durbar in honour of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Christopher Keith Rowley and his entourage who paid a courtesy call on him.

Several ministers of state and parliamentarians, the clergy, students and indigenes of the Akyem Abuakwa state were at the durbar to welcome the prime minister.

The Okyenhene further hinted that "science and technology are gradually changing our lives for the better in terms of health, more productivity and prosperity".

He was of the view that there was the need to invest more into these areas and ensure that students were educated in the area to enable the country to produce a lot of such crop of graduates who would in future impact their knowledge into the development of the country.

Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed his pride in the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiating the Free Senior High School policy, saying it was a demonstration of the President's commitment to ensuring quality and accessible education to every child.

"We will continue to urge the political leaders of our country to continue investing and using the revenue of our natural resources in improving the quality of lives of the people through education and infrastructure", the Okyenhene said.

In soliciting for continuous cooperation between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago education wise, the Okyenhene acknowledged that Trinidad and Tobago was known for its leadership in providing free, quality education for its people.

"We wish to use the opportunity to ask for some academic collaboration between your university and our University of Environment and Agriculture established here in Bunso under my leadership as we seek to turn this young university into a centre of excellence."

He hoped that Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago would continue to collaborate in the areas of construction, capacity building, knowledge and technology transfer.

For his part, the Prime Minister for Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Christopher Keith Rowley expressed appreciation for the warm welcome, noting that Ghana and his country had a long standing relationship.

He stated that to tighten the bond between his country and Ghana, they would continue to cooperate to solidify the relationship.

He also stated that his country was ready to welcome Ghanaians who would like to study in their universities, adding that they would also continue to cooperate with Ghana in other areas of the economy.