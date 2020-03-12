Ghana-Israel Friendship Association Inaugurated in Accra

12 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

The Ghana-Israel Friendship Association (IGFA), aimed at deepening spiritual and physical relations between the two countries, has been inaugurated in Accra.

The association would serves as an umbrella body for all groups in the country that are pro-Israeli.

The patron of IGFA, Arch Bishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, who is also the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, explained that the association would promote culture, intents and seek the prosperity of Ghana and Israel.

He noted that Ghana and Israel had a unique spiritual bond with the belief in God, hence expressed the need for the two countries to be united while seeking the spiritual well-being of their people.

Arch Bishop Duncan Williams stated that when the two countries forge spiritual alliance, there would be economic growth and development.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, the Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, said the spiritual alliance was needed in times like this to propel the Israel nation to stand on their feet in defending their faith in God.

According to him, the association would embark on activities that would enhance the credibility and influence the development of the countries, and expressed joy for the stone the ambassador brought for the construction of the cathedral, saying it was a symbol of spiritual alliance which would serve as a history.

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Shani Cooper-Zubida, thanked the country for establishing such relationship with them and expressed hope that the association would champion spiritual development that would improve lives.

She indicated that the two countries have enjoyed mutual benefits ranging from political, agricultural educational and health, hence the need to forge a spiritual alliance for sustainable growth.

