Ghana: 16 Suspected Criminals Busted in Police Swoop At Baatsona

12 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Sixteen suspected criminals have been arrested by the police in two separate swoops at Baatsona in Accra.

Two of them, suspected to be armed robbers, and identified as Albert Bazimbu, 29, and Sulemana Shiabu, 32, were reported to have been involved in a robbery attack on one Nkansa-Dwamena in a house at Spintex road three years ago.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Baatsona Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Julius Kpebbeso, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday.

He said on March 7, between 7p.m. and 9p.m., the Baastona Divisional Command embarked on the first swoop at Agbeza near Manet and arrested 14 suspects, retrieving from them 20 mobile phones, 16 laptops and two internet routers suspected to be stolen property.

Chief Supt Kpebbeso said in the second swoop, Shiabu and Bazimbu were also arrested for attacking and robbing one Kwesi Nkansah-Dwamena, who sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery, and took from him GH₵50,000 cash, two mobile phones and a wallet.

He said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be sent to court.

Chief Supt Kpebbeso said the exercise would be sustained to ensure the communities were crime free, and called on the public to volunteer reliable information to the police to clamp down on criminal activities.

