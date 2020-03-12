Ghana: Women FA Cup Winners to Pocket Gh¢30,000

Winner of this year Women's FA Cup competition will take home a cash amount of GH¢30,000 and a giant trophy.

The runner-up would receive GH¢10,000.

This came to light on Tuesday when the draw for the competition was conducted in Accra.

This would be the biggest prize money for a women's football competition Ghana, marking an improvement on the GH¢20,000 won by Prisons Ladies who won the last edition of the competition.

Addressing guests at the round of 32 draw of the competition, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo indicated that the FA was yet to get a sponsor for the competition and urged corporate bodies to partner the FA to organize the event.

He said at the round of 32 stage, all away clubs would be given GH¢1,200 while the home side receives GH¢1,000. The round of 16 stage will see away teams receive GH¢1,800 with home teams taking GH¢1,500. In the round of eight, away teams will take home GH¢2,300 and GH¢2,000 for the home teams.

He explained that semi-finalists will receive GH¢2,500 each while the two finalists receive GH¢1,000 to prepare for the finals.

In the Southern zone, Sea lions FC will Police Ladies, Samaria Ladies face Halifax Ladies and regional Ladystrikers coming against Soccer Intellectuals.

In other games, Ideal Ladies host Immigrations Ladies, Blessed Ladies face Hasaacas Ladies, Baseke Holy Royals host Army Ladies, and Essiam Socrates Ladies take on Faith Ladies with

Anlo Ladies and Valued Ladies completing the round.

In the Northern zone, Pearl Pia Ladies will face Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy will host Prisons Ladies, Northern Ladies face Fabulous Ladies, Ashtown Ladies clash with Supreme Ladies.

FC Savannah will play Dreams Ladies, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies host Fiapre Future Ladies, Zitcom Ladies will be up against Upland Ladies with Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy battling Bagabaga Ladies.