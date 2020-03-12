Ghana: GAA Gets Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Boost

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a $12,000 sponsorship package from the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to fund its developmental programme and support preparations towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GAA, Mr. Bawah Fuseini, said the sponsorship was a timely boost as it came ahead of the first leg of the GAA's prestigious Circuit Championships held at the Essipun Sports stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi over the weekend.

He thanked the GMA for the support, adding that "the sponsorship speaks volumes about the GMA's understanding of the significance of sport, and athletics in particular, as well as about the growing reputation of Ghana Athletics."

Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah and triple jumper Nadia Eke have booked their places at the Olympic Games. There are a lot more individual qualifying prospects and the 4x100m relay team which is hoping to qualify.

Meanwhile, the GAA is scheduled to host its national athletics championship on June 13, 2020.

The championship, which is expected to be the major highlight for the domestic athletics season, is expected to bring together the nation's finest athletes from abroad and locally to compete on the same platform ahead of the African Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The national Under 18 championship is also billed for Kumasi on May 30.