Ghana: Kotoko Play Sharks Today ... Liberty Host Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko will hope to continue their fine form when they line-up against a well-drilled Elmina Sharks side tonight in their week 14 Premier League clash at the Accra Stadium.

Wins for Aduana, Medeama and Chelsea yesterday has tightened the title race leaving the Porcupine Warriors with no choice than to win if they are to keep pace with the chasing pack.

A win will also tie Kotoko on 27 points with leaders Aduana and second-placed Medeama.

Luckily for the Porcupines, they have always recorded pleasant outcomes against their opponents with their last league meeting in 2018 ending 2-0 in their favour.

Despite the upper hand, the host must be wary of Sharks threat because they will be motivated by the possibility of moving up to fourth with a win.

At Dansoman, Liberty Professionals will pitch their strength against Inter Allies at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The 'Scientific Soccer' lads who are gradually becoming a force to reckon with at their favourite Dansoman Park will be eager to add the Adebayor-inspired Allies to their list of casualties.

Interestingly, Inter Allies' resurgent form on the road would be matched up against a Liberty side that beat them back-to-back in last year's special competition.

With both sides locked on 16 points and Allies just above Liberty in 13th position, the fight to beat the drop will also set this game up as one the football community will be paying attention to.