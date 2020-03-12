Ghana: Krif Ghana Partners Two Companies to Introduce New Machines

Krif Ghana Limited, a leading dealer in office stationery and equipment has teamed up with Olympia of Germany and Magner of USA to introduce a new money handling machine onto the Ghanaian market.

The Executive Chairman of Krif Ghana, Reverend Kennedy Okusun, , said the new machines were introduced as a result of difficulties in counting the newly introduced currencies by some customers.

During a media interaction, he said the new money counting machines, Olympia NC-540, Olympia NC-450 and Olympia NC- 620, have been designed specifically for the Ghanaian currency.

Explaining the security features of the Olympia NC540, he said it had enhanced Ultra-Violet (UV), Magnetic Sensor (MG), Infra-Red (IR), and Contact Image Sensor (CIS).

"Counterfeit detection of fake notes as well as the new notes is a major feature of these machines from Olympia of Germany and Magner of USA", he said.

Reverend Okosun added the new machines have been equipped for "high speed performance with accurate processing of notes, as well as an enhanced IR Sensor to detect double, half and chain notes with variable speed to process both weak and new notes."

"They count both the existing and the new cedi notes with enhanced security features," he said adding that since the introduction of the upgraded new Ghana cedi notes in May 2019, customers had difficulties counting their notes using the machines calibrated for only the existing currency notes.

As part of its efforts to make it more flexible in counting the new upgraded currency, the collaboration has resulted in the production of new models namely, Olympia and Magner with Krif Ghana as the sole distributor of the equipment in the country.

"These machines do not make errors. Efficiency and accuracy are their hallmark and these are what we put at the disposal of everyone on the Ghanaian market," Reverend Okosun said.

He also noted that Krif Ghana Limited for the past 33 years had pioneered innovations in money counting machines from well-known brands such as Toyocom of Japan, Scancoin of Sweden among others.

Engineers at KRIF have been trained oversees by the management to aid in repairs and maintenance of these machines.

He urged banking and other financial institutions, supermarkets, and churches to take the opportunity to experience better service with the new brands.