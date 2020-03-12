Ghana: Communications Minister Cuts Sod for School Projects

The Minister for Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assisted by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, Mr George Cyril Bray yesterday cut sod for the construction of school projects in the area.

They include the construction of a three -story 18-unit classroom block at Mpoase Methodist Basic and two story six unit classrooms block at St Augustine Anglican Basic School.

The Project which is funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) would have facilities such as classrooms, offices and washrooms.

The projects undertaken by K.K.F construction and KB Norwood Construction firms would be completed in six months.

As part of the programme, 350 dual desks were also presented for distribution to basic schools in the municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency in Accra stressed the need to support the children and improve education delivery in the area.

"They are a lot of school children in the area and we must assist them to achieve their goals,"She added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended the Ministry of Education for their support in the construction of the projects.

The Minister also thanked the Methodist Church Ghana for the providing land for the Mpoase project.

Mr Bray stressed the need to improve education delivery in the area and assured of the assembly's continuous efforts to support the schools achieve their mandate.

He called for the support of the residents in ensuring there was development in the area.

The Mankralo of Mpoase, Nii Addotei Obedeka II commended the Minister and Minister for the initiative and assured of the traditional rulers' supports to help them achieve their goals.