Ghana: Communications Minister Cuts Sod for School Projects

12 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Minister for Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assisted by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, Mr George Cyril Bray yesterday cut sod for the construction of school projects in the area.

They include the construction of a three -story 18-unit classroom block at Mpoase Methodist Basic and two story six unit classrooms block at St Augustine Anglican Basic School.

The Project which is funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) would have facilities such as classrooms, offices and washrooms.

The projects undertaken by K.K.F construction and KB Norwood Construction firms would be completed in six months.

As part of the programme, 350 dual desks were also presented for distribution to basic schools in the municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency in Accra stressed the need to support the children and improve education delivery in the area.

"They are a lot of school children in the area and we must assist them to achieve their goals,"She added.

She said there were a lot of children in the area and stressed the need to support them to progress in life.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended the Ministry of Education for their support in the construction of the projects.

The Minister also thanked the Methodist Church Ghana for the providing land for the Mpoase project.

Mr Bray stressed the need to improve education delivery in the area and assured of the assembly's continuous efforts to support the schools achieve their mandate.

He called for the support of the residents in ensuring there was development in the area.

The Mankralo of Mpoase, Nii Addotei Obedeka II commended the Minister and Minister for the initiative and assured of the traditional rulers' supports to help them achieve their goals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Call to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stirs Hornets' Nest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.