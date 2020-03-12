Ghana: Ashgold, Wafa Suffer Home Upsets

Bechem United handed AshantiGold SC a shocking 1-0 home defeat at the Len Clay stadium yesterday in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 14 clash.

With the defeat, the Miners dropped to fifth position on the league standings while Bechem United climbed two places up.

Despite the changes both sides effected to their sides, the only goal of the game was scored by Prince Kwabena Adu in the first half when the visitors dominated and piled pressure on the 'Aboakese' lads.

Bechem showed their determination early in the game as Hafiz Wontah Konkoni's fine shot beat the Ashgold goalkeeper but hit the post in the 12th minute to send the warning signals.

The Miners responded swiftly and attacked their guests; however, a move spearheaded by Benedict Wobenu in the 18th minute also hit the goalpost.

But despite the Ashgold resurgence, it was Bechem that went near again in the 28th minute with Konkoni in the fray but Samad Ibrahim was on hand to clear the lines for Ashgold.

On the third time of asking, Bechem had their efforts rewarded with the only goal of the game through Kwabena Adu.

Ashgold fought back in the second half and threatened the visitors' area but failed to find the back of the net.

At Sogakope, Aduana Stars recorded a 1-0 win over WAFA in their week 14 of the competition.

The young WAFA lads would, however, have themselves to blame for the defeat having dominated the first half and created several decent goal scoring opportunities.

Aduana resumed the second half a very aggressive side and put Yahaya Mohammed through to score in the 65th minute.

It was not one of his finest performances but struck to give his side the massive three points.