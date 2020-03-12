Nigeria: Passengers Without Valid Yellow Card Can No Longer Board Flights - NCAA

12 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, yesterday said passengers without valid Yellow card can no longer be allowed to board flights at Nigeria international airports.

According to the authority, this is in line with the directive from the Federal Ministry of Health that has directed airlines operating International and regional flights to commence the full implementation of the use of the Yellow card as a requirement for travel.

In a letter to the affected airlines signed by the General Manager, Aeromedical Standards, Dr. Wilfred Haggai on behalf of the Director-General, NCAA explains "that this is coming on the heels of the review of the operationalization of Nigeria point of entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of yellow fever".

According to the letter, "the review of the policy has arisen because of the compelling priority of the ongoing entry screening at points of entry by Port Health Services for covid19".

"The entry screening of passengers due to COVID-19 outbreak will be prioritized by the port health services until the outbreak has been effectively contained."

To this end, passengers coming into the country without documented proof of vaccination against yellow fever and valid yellow card be allowed to board. Their case will be reviewed on arrival.

And for passengers departing Nigeria, a valid yellow card will be required for boarding.

"The NCAA has therefore called on all airlines to communicate the policy to their passengers. The policy review took effect on 11th March 2020".

" All passengers coming to Nigeria who do not have a yellow card are to be allowed to board. When they arrive in Nigeria the Port Health Services will determine whether they require vaccination for Yellow fever or not," the letter said.

The Yellow Fever card also called the International Health Certificate is an important document which is given to a person after getting a vaccine against Yellow Fever.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Lagos International airport has commenced the enforcement of the yellow card directive, passengers without the card are turned back at the immigration counter if it is not part of the document requested.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.