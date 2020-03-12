Nigeria: Omokri Reveals Secrets to Being Rich in New Book

12 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The number one best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, pastor Reno Omokri has revealed what he described as secrets to becoming rich. Pastor Omokri gave the revelation in his new book, "Start Solving Problems" which he said would equally serve as a dictionary to every youth and anybody who wishes to solve life's problems perfectly well. See video:

The book, Start Solving Problems, teaches practical steps, derived from Scripture, on how to solve life challenges, and live the John 10:10 life.

According to Omokri, "My new book, #StartSolving Problems is my best book till date! Read it, and not only will you succeed, but I guarantee that you will be a more fulfilled human being."

Reno Omokri has been a Pastor and life coach to many high get work individuals, including billionaires, and major celebrities. He distilled his life travelling pieces of experience into the book and uses the principles he has taught his mentees to train his readers on how to overcome the enemy of average and obscurity, which gives them a pathway to be outstanding in life.

Reno Omokri is a bestselling author, whose #RenosNuggets are vitally popular on social media, where they have been used by Presidents of nations, US rappers and reality stars and other international celebrities.

The California based Omokri is a former Presidential spokesman and is the founder of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, for which he received the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival on November 2, 2019.

According to Omokri, "You can order it on http://www.renoomokri.org. We deliver worldwide."

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

